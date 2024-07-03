Central Saanich Police say a cougar has been spotted near the Pat Bay Highway (Highway 17).

On X, formally Twitter, police say the sighting happened Tuesday night around 10pm.



The cougar was traveling east near the Pat Bay Highway not far from Mount Newton Cross Road. No interactions with humans were reported.

Police are urging people in the area to be cautious and prepared in case they encounter the cougar. They point to B.C. Government guidance that says:

"Stay calm and keep the cougar in view, pick up children immediately. Children frighten easily and the noise and movements they make could provoke an attack. Back away slowly, ensuring that the animal has a clear avenue of escape

Make yourself look as large as possible and keep the cougar in front of you at all times. Never run or turn your back on a cougar, sudden movement may provoke an attack

If a cougar shows interest or follows you, respond aggressively, maintain eye contact with the cougar, show your teeth and make loud noise. Arm yourself with rocks or sticks as weapons

If a cougar attacks, fight back, convince the cougar you are a threat and not prey, use anything you can as a weapon. Focus your attack on the cougar's face and eyes. Use rocks, sticks, bear spray or personal belongings as weapons. You are trying to convince the cougar that you are a threat, and are not prey."