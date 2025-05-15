Saanich Police have issued a warning after receiving multiple reports of a cougar prowling residential areas.

Officers spotted a big cat running through backyards in the 3800 block of Rowland Avenue, near the Uptown shopping centre, at around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The department says it has received several reports over a 24-hour period.

The cougar was last seen on the Lochside Regional Trail through Swan Lake Park, between Darwin Avenue and Saanich Road.

If you encounter a cougar, walk away slowly - without turning your back to it - then contact 911.