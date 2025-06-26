Work crews will spend a lot of time at Willows Beach this summer -- but not to enjoy the scenery.

Don Mann Excavating crews will install close to a kilometre of pipes to create a new outfall at Willows Beach at the end of Estevan Avenue.

The project includes the replacement of storm, sewer, and water mains along Estevan from Willows Beach to Heron Street, and Lincoln Road from Estevan to Burdick Avenue.

The first phase involves replacing 125 metres of water main, 215 metres of sanitary sewer, and 657 metres of storm main.

"The existing storm system in the area is undersized." - Engineering Director Steve Rennick.

During construction, beachgoers will be detoured to the Esplanade walkway. Fencing and signage will be in place around work sites.

Crews will be onsite from 7am to 7pm, however work may be required outside of those hours due to tides.

Completion of phase one is expected by the end of 2025.