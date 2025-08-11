Starlight Investments is about to begin construction on on Harris Green Village – that will see more than 1500 new rental homes build in downtown.

A news conference featuring Starlight and City of Victoria officials is slated for 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 13, near the corner of Yates and Cook Streets.

Harris Green Village is the largest multi-family housing project in the city’s history.

The three-phase, five tower, mixed-use redevelopment spanning the 900 and 1000 blocks of Yates Street, between Quadra and Cook.

Over 100,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, including the new Market on Yates, shops and restaurants, as well as community gatherings and accessible play spaces.

Click HERE to learn more about Harris Green Village.