“The reason is that if you don’t have the confidence of the house of commons you cannot govern, under our 800-year tradition,” he said. “I would say to the governor general, that prorogation that prevents us from testing the confidence of this crumbling government would not be allowed under the rules.”

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre suggested today it could be unconstitutional to prorogue parliament at this time.

Poilievre was on CFAX 1070 with Adam Stirling today. His comments come after a significant week in federal politics, involving former deputy prime minister and finance minister Chrystia Freeland resigning from prime minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet.

“What we have in Ottawa today is a chaotic, costly clown show, where the deputy prime minister does not even have confidence in the prime minister,” Poilievre noted during the conversation.

Poilievre also criticized NDP leader Jagmeet Singh for not voting with conservatives on a non-confidence vote.

“I just wish we could have honest conversations in this country again, and put the politeness aside for a minute to be just blunt and real,” Poilievre said. “Jagmeet Singh wants to delay the entire election until February when he becomes eligible for his $2.2 million pension. And everything he does between now and then is a show to distract from that.”

Poilievre also spoke on his priorities should he lead Canada’s next government, suggesting he will work “lightning fast,” to implement solutions for crime and public safety issues.

Listen to the full interview: