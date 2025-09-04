After nearly a decade of searching, Comox Valley Search and Rescue ( CVSAR) finally has a permanent home.

Members proudly note: The facility may be a "fixer-upper" - but it's "their" fixer-upper.

The milestone purchase was made possible through the incredible generosity of the community, the ongoing Roofs for Rescuers fundraising campaign, financial support from the Comox Valley Regional District, and the commitment of CVSAR’s longtime landlord, Steve Butler Construction.

"We’re proud to say that, thanks to our community, we now have a permanent home," said Gord Thompson, President of CVSAR. "Owning our base means more of every donated dollar can go directly into training opportunities, safety, and upgrading our equipment."

For decades, CVSAR has faced the burden of unusually high lease costs, higher than any of the 77 SAR teams in BC. Purchasing the base is both a financially responsible and strategic move.

The location is already familiar: CVSAR has rented the facility for 30 years. Its advantages are numerous, including close access to major highways, the Courtenay Airpark, the Puntledge River, and the Cumberland mountain bike network, all areas that see regular rescue activity.

The purchase reduces ongoing facility costs significantly, allowing the team to redirect funds toward training, safety, and replacing aging equipment.

Fundraising efforts will continue, shifting toward renovations that will improve safety, modernize training facilities, and expand space for equipment and operations.

Staffed entirely by dedicated volunteers, CVSAR is on call 24/7, 365 days a year.

Demand for CVSAR’s services continues to rise. Over the past 12 months, the team committed 11,299 hours to training, responding, and administration.

For more than 40 years, Comox Valley Search and Rescue has played a vital role in the community, providing a full spectrum of services including rope and swiftwater rescue, avalanche and mountain response, and emergency first aid. Their coverage area stretches from Oyster River to Cook Creek, includes Denman and Hornby Islands, and extends across all inland waters and backcountry terrain between the Coast and Buttle Lake. The team also provides mutual aid to SAR groups across the province.