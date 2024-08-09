The Victoria area has responded with support for a Chinatown business hit by a break and enter and attempted crab theft, according to former city councillor Charlayne Thornton-Joe.

Ocean Garden was the subject of two incidents in one day earlier this week.



On Wednesday morning, there was a break and enter and someone was seen trying to take live crabs. A suspect was detained and released under conditions. That afternoon, a smoke grenade was thrown into the restaurant.

Thornton-Joe says the owners are keeping their spirits up, ""Happily, when I went by yesterday I went and chatted with them and they said that they're doing well and they'll get through this."

But was really stood out was the community support, "There was a line up to get a table yesterday because people wanted to support this long time business."

The suspect is again back on the streets. Victoria Police arrested the man for the second time but he was released on bail in the afternoon Thursday.

He has been charged with mischief and breach of an undertaking for failing to comply with conditions.