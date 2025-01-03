Got the family of an entertainment budget coming out of the holiday break? The Royal BC Museum's annual open house starts Monday.

That means a full a week of admission-by-donation.

During Community Days January 6 through 12, you can explore the museum’s core galleries, including new and reopened spaces, and Canadian Modern, a feature exhibition from the ROM on modern design in Canada.

There are two recently refreshed spaces on the 3rd floor: the Jonathan Hunt House and Our Living Languages, which was developed in partnership with the First Peoples’ Cultural Council, alongside longstanding visitor favourite HMS Discovery is a newly reimagined space called Forgotten Landscapes.

As always, the museum’s 2nd floor is home to the Natural History gallery, featuring recreations of BC’s most iconic fauna, flora, and natural landscapes.

January 9 through 13 is also Letter Writing Week.

Staff will provide the paper, pens, envelopes and stamps - you write the letter. The letter writing station will be operational noon to 3pm daily on the 3rd floor mezzanine.

Donations gathered during Community Days help fund the museum’s vast range of operations, including creating online learning programs and events, collecting specimens from across BC, digitizing historical photographs and documents, conserving artifacts and more.

Regular admission prices apply at all IMAX Victoria screenings during Community Days.