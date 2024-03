The City of Colwood is completing some unforeseen repairs and maintenance of the infrastructure around the pump station.

There may be extra noise and truck traffic in the vicinity over the next few days until repairs are complete.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the section of Ocean Blvd between Lagoon Rd and Milburn Dr to allow room for trucks and equipment supporting the work.



It will be Local traffic only on Ocean Blvd between Milburn Dr and Lagoon Rd with a detour in effect.