Neighbours remain rattled on Colwood's Ravenwood Road in the Triangle Mountain area, after gunshots were fired into the home of a rising Punjabi music star early Monday morning.

West Shore RCMP have not updated the situation since Monday, when they said the shooting and the burning of two vehicles in the driveway appeared to be targeted.



"People in the neighbourhood are shaken," says CTV Vancouver Island reporter Brendan Strain who was speaking to neighbours on Tuesday. He talked to one witness who was frustrated with a lack on information from the RCMP. "She was within feet of this happening at the time. She would like more answers from the RCMP. She says that nobody in the neighbouhood has really heard anything. RCMP are not there today, nobody is there today.

Others heard the shots, saw the smoke from the vehicles fires, and then witnessed another vehicle speed away obscured by the smoke. This was all in the early morning on Monday.

Nobody was hurt at the house, which belongs to music star AP Dhillon. Dhillon has posted a message to Instagram confirming that he is safe following the incident.

The Times of India newspaper reported an Indian based gang has claimed responsibility, stating on social media the attack was in response to a music video that featured a Bollywood actor with whom the gang reportedly has a long-standing feud.