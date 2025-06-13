The City of Colwood has decided to ban food trucks along Esquimalt lagoon and is expected to instead offer them other locations to set up shop.

The decision was reached at a council meeting on Monday, June 9.

Council directed staff to limit the scheduling of food trucks at the Lagoon Beach to one occasion over the summer months, as they "continue the shift of commercial activity and large events away from the Lagoon Beach to other City parks and public spaces, and in consideration of the growing number of eateries in Colwood."

Corporate Communications Manager Sandra Russell says food trucks will be allowed to set up along the lagoon for a scheduled concert in August.

Council says the move is to better protect the ecologically-sensitive marine area along Esquimalt Lagoon, which is a Migratory Bird Sanctuary.

The plan to puts to the brakes on food truck business in the lagoon began when Eats & Beats, Colwood's food truck & music festival, migrated to the new Beachlands area in 2023.