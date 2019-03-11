The roads on the West Shore have not been friendly so far this month.

So far in August, Mounties have responded to 61 collisions, which represents approximately an 24% increase compared to the same time period in 2024.

On August 11th alone, there were 9 collisions reported to Westshore RCMP.

2 of the collisions were fatal. 12 involved injuries and 10 were classified as hit and runs.

West Shore RCMP say they will continue to conduct proactive traffic enforcement to target dangerous driving behaviours and improve road safety.