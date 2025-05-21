Back by popular demand! The City of Victoria is releasing five new limited-edition fleet trading cards.

Available at City Hall (while supplies last), these cards showcase the unique fleet vehicles that City crews use to mark National Public Works Week.

The City’s fleet was recognized by NAFA Fleet Management Association as one of the 100 Best Public Fleets in the Americas for 2025.

The vehicles being featured in this year’s trading cards are mostly electric and contribute to the City’s goal of reducing its carbon footprint by electrifying or renewably powering 80% of its vehicles by 2040.

They include an electric fire truck, a remote-controlled battery electric lawn mower, and a curb machine.

National Public Works Week continues this week, celebrating the contributions of public works divisions in planning, building and managing the everyday operations at the core of local communities.