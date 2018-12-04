One of the things Seattle is best known for is it's coffee.

So why not, try to gain interest by offering some free java.

That's exact what the province has been doing the past couple of days.

A branded B.C. health-careers coffee truck is giving out free coffee to doctors, nurses and allied health professionals as part of the targeted marketing effort in the U.S.

The coffee truck was located close to health-care facilities and giving health-care workers more information about opportunities and moving to British Columbia.