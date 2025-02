Staff at Royal Jubilee Hospital are staging a Code Orange training exercise at 9:35 this morning (Feb. 24).

The mock exercises allow Island Health to prepare for a disaster or mass casualty event.

Staff practice and refine activation procedures to familiarize emergency department staff with the code response, supplies and treatment locations, as well as practice and hone disaster admitting, registration and tracking protocols.

A similar exercise was held at Victoria General Hospital in 2023.