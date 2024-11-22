The District of Saanich will be doing planned exploratory work at the summit of PKOLS (Mt. Doug Park) next week.

That will require the parking lot at the Churchill Drive entrance and Churchill Drive to be closed to vehicles starting the Monday night, Nov. 25 through Wednesday, November 28.

Pedestrians will not be able to walk up Churchill Drive to the summit on these days. Trails leading to the summit will also be closed.

The area will be monitored, to ensure a safe work space for contractors and to ensure public safety while work is in progress.

The closures are to obtain site assessments for the telecommunications tower replacement project.