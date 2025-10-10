Clipper ferry service between Victoria and Seattle is stepping up to the plate on the possibility of The Toronto Blue Jays facing Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series.

Clipper will offer a special 11 a.m. "Playoff Express" sailing from Victoria's Inner Harbour on Wednesday, October 15, arriving in downtown Seattle around 2 p.m.

Onboard, fans will find special themed drinks and décor to celebrate this historic face-off.

Of course, the sailing will happen only if the Blue Jays and Mariners face off in the ALCS in Seattle.

If either team is eliminated in the Division Series, the special sailing will be cancelled and guests will receive a full refund.

If the long-anticipated matchup comes to life, Games 3, 4, and 5 of the series are slated for Wednesday through Friday at T-Mobile Park.

In addition to the Wednesday sailing, the Clipper V departs for Seattle at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 16.

Bookings can be made at frs-clipper.com