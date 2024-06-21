Just in time for the official beginning of summer and warmer temperatures, a newly expanded swim dock at Victoria's Banfield Park is now open to the public.

"The dock at Banfield Park is one of the most popular spots in Victoria to swim and paddle year-round," said Derrick Newman, Acting Director of Parks, Recreation and Facilities.

The Vic West area park along the Gorge Waterway had a previous dock but it was too small for how popular it had become. The new dock has triple the deck space, steps to get in and out of the water, and loaner life jacket station for children. It also has buoys to mark the boundary of the recreational swim and paddle area.



The price tag for the work is $300,000 and builds upon the previous expansion in 2022.

