The City of Victoria is looking for your thoughts on a new e-bike share system.

Organizers ask you to add pins to the digital map by September 24 -- sharing where you want to go with bike share.

Once the bike share system launches (planned for 2026), easy-to-ride e-bikes and helmets will be available in designated parking zones across the city to rent using a smartphone app.

Users will only be able to start and end their bike share trips in these designated parking zones, so the City is looking to hear from community members about destinations they want to visit by bike share.

Your input will be used to help select the placement of bike share parking zones while following best practices from other shared systems.

Parking zones will be around one parking space in size, depending on location and anticipated demand.

Once the roll-out is complete, there will be parking zones distributed throughout Victoria.

Click HERE For more information or to suggest a parking zone.