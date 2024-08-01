Grab your favorite pillow, comfy clothes and claim a pew to check out some chill musical vibes at a 128-year-old gothic cathedral in downtown Victoria.

The Christ Church Cathedral's After Dark concert featuring the Blackwood duo happens at 9 p.m. Saturday -- and admission by donation.



Bass clarinetist Jeff Reilly and pianist/organist Peter-Anthony Togni from Halifax, Nova Scotia will perform.

More of a sensory experience than a concert, Blackwood's ethereal mix of improv and atmospheric soundscapes make for a unique way to see and hear the sounds of the cathedral's cavernous vaults.

Their recent album, "Lost and Found", is a collection of their own compositions inspired by subjects ranging from the power of dreams, the natural world and medieval plainchant.

They also include a transcendent take on the Miles Davis classic “Blue in Green.”