The historic Tam Kung Temple in Victoria’s Chinatown is asking local residents to rally behind its bid in the National Trust for Canada’s “Next Great Save” competition.

Canada’s oldest Chinese temple has been a pillar of spiritual and cultural heritage since 1876.

Its origins trace back to the 1860s, when Chinese gold seekers brought the deity Tam Kung to Victoria for protection and guidance.

In February, it was designated a National Historic Site by the Government of Canada.

It is among 12 finalists across the country vying for the $50,000 grand prize. Two runner-up prizes of $10,000 and $5,000 will also be awarded.

A win would be used to create a new Welcome Reception & Interpretation Centre to enhance accessibility, education, and cultural preservation.

Voting is open and runs daily until Thursday, April 17. Supporters can cast one vote daily.