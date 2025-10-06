The oldest Chinatown in Canada is getting a makeover.

Work began Monday (Oct. 6) to replace the roof on the Gate of Harmonious Interest. The project will maintain all original design elements to preserve the 27-year-old structure’s historical integrity.

City of Victoria crews will replace the gate’s three roofs with weather-resistant terra cotta tiles and figurines. The project also includes a new programmable sound system and lighting improvements.

Originally constructed in 1981, the gate has stood as a symbol of cultural unity and historical significance.

Construction is expected to be completed by early February, in time for Chinese New Year celebrations.