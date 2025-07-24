A deadly overnight collision north of Quesnel, BC. has claimed the life of a Vancouver Island motorcyclist.

The collision occurred just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, July 24, when a Chemainus man, 42, on a black Harley Davidson collided with black Kenworth tractor-trailer on Highway #97 near Naver Creek Road.

A 38-year-old Aldergrove man who was driving the tractor-trailer was arrested on scene for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

BC Highway Patrol is looking for information on the circumstances leading up to the collision, any witnesses to the scene or anyone with dash-camera video.