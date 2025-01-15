Charges have been laid in connection with a head-on collision on Sooke Rd. early Wednesday morning.

It occurred around 5 a.m. near the 4900-block of Sooke Rd, between Gillespie and Kangaroo Road.

West Shore RCMP say a 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, driven by a 41-year-old woman, was travelling eastbound when it crossed the center line.

It collided head-on with a taxi travelling westbound.

The 65-year-old male cab driver his teenage passenger and the female driver of the other vehicle were all seriously injured.

Sooke Rd was closed in both directions for approximately two hours.

Investigators say charges have been laid.