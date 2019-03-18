Assault charges have been laid after an early morning incident on Saturday in Saanich.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance around 5 AM at a home in the 1000 block of Kenneth Street.

They found two people inside with one suffering from stab wound that resulted in serious but non life threatening injuries.

The second individual was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and breaching conditions.

The suspect remains in custody pending the results of a bail hearing