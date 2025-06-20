Nanaimo RCMP say a 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with a deadly collision that killed a 42-year-old woman on the Nanaimo Parkway last summer.

A warrant was issued for Samuel Taylor earlier this week. (Monday) - Nanaimo RCMP arrested Taylor the following day.

He is charged with dangerous driving causing death and impaired driving causing death. His first court appearance will be on Tuesday (June 24.)

On the evening of August 10, 2024, Joy Pecknold died when the vehicle she driving northbound was hit by a speeding southbound vehicle that had crossed the median.

The victim’s family was advised of Taylor’s arrest. They also agreed to allow Joy's name to be shared publicly.

The online memorial in honour of her life and legacy shares that "after more than 20 years in Vancouver, Joy had recently moved back to the island where she grew up to lead a quieter lake-adjacent life and to build a small cabin on the family property to better support her aging parents."