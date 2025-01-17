The man who has played guitar with Sting for more than three decades plans to perform in Victoria Sunday at the MacPherson Playhouse, as part of Dominic Miller’s The Shape of My Heart Tour.

He described himself as similar to a character actor of sorts when it comes to his work as an instrumentalist, noting how he didn’t gravitate into one style early in his career.

Miller said he couldn’t be happier with the artistic journey he and Sting went on.

“We both share a common curiosity and types of music and it’s a never-ending discovery of different styles and genres of music,” Miller said.

As someone who’s collaborated on hundreds of albums (often with household names), Miller said he’s learned as much from working with lesser-known artists as he has with them.

“I like working with all kinds of musicians, I don’t care if you are famous or not famous, I’m always interested to see what is going to transpire in the studio.”

Miller was on CFAX 1070 with Al Ferraby today.