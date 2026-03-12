Following a sold out debut last summer, the one-day Victoria Folk Music Festival will return to Royal Athletic Park on Saturday, July 4.

Headliners this year are Winnipeg-born Chantal Kreviazuk, alt-country legends The Sadies and prairie roots favourites The Deep Dark Woods.

The line-up also features Barney Bentall, Shari Ulrich, Daniel Wesley, The Unfaithful Servants, and Canadian folk icon Valdy.

Beyond the main stage, festival-goers can explore the ReLove Vintage Pop-Up Market, surprise performances at the Pickin’ Shack side stage, local food vendors & the popular Kids Zone.

Tickets are now sale at vicfolkfest.com