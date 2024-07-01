Victoria's Centennial Square may be getting an upgrade and might look very different in the future.

A city staff report says a new design proposal could remove the central fountain and a large sequoia tree to increase the square's crowd capacity, improve its sight lines and make the staging of performances more efficient.

The 44-page report says there could be additional amenities, such as a commercial kiosk, and expanded green areas that will, hopefully, become a place for fitness classes and farmers markets.

There could be more electricity and water connections in the square and a new performance area next to the McPherson Theatre.

Victoria city councillors will discuss the proposal on Thursday and decide whether they will move forward with the design, which could cost an estimated $11.2 million.