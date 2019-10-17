BC is making changes to graduated licensing programs.

Public Safety Minister Gary Begg says the moves are intended to improve road safety for new drivers and motorcyclists.

A new bill will remove the requirement for a second road test to obtain a Class 5 licence in favour of a 12-month restriction period to show safe driving behaviour.

All new motorcycle riders will need to complete a new Motorcyclist Licensing Program.

BC officials say memoving the second road test will make the process more efficient while drivers continue to develop safe driving habits.

They added that motorcycle riders are over-represented in fatal crashes in B.C and in motorcycle crashes where licensed riders were at fault, 46 percent involved a licensed rider with less than five years of riding experience.