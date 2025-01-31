A senior policy analyst with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) said B.C. needs to renew its commitment to reducing regulatory burdens after the organization’s 15 th annual red tape report card gave the province a B+ grade for the second year in a row.

Emily Boston suggested B.C. has historically been stepping up to the plate to reduce the burden of regulation on small business, but said that file has been “collecting dust.”

“It is promising that the B.C. government may be considering brushing this off,” she said. “They are definitely under pressure right now to find a response to what the impact of tariffs will be.”

She said Canadian businesses spent more than 50 billion dollars in compliance costs with regulatory costs during 2024, 18 billion of which she says are directly caused by “red tape.”

“This is exactly the type of financial burdens and time burdens they don’t need right now while we are gearing up against big external threats,” she added.

As for how the province compares with its peers, Boston said it ranks fourth, with Alberta, Nova Scotia, and Ontario each taking a better grade.

CFIB is a member-based organization advocating for small businesses. To create the report, they measured metrics for regulatory accountability, regulatory burden, political priority and also took housing initiatives into consideration.

Boston was on CFAX 1070 with Adam Stirling today (Jan. 31):