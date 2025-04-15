CFB Esquimalt will commemorate a warship named in its honour this week -- which was the last Canadian warship lost in WW2.

80 years ago, The German U-Boat U-190 torpedoed HMCS Esquimalt in the approaches to Halifax Harbour on April 16, 1945.

44 of the ship's company were lost when the Bangor-class minesweeper sank.

The war in Europe ended three weeks later on May 8, 1945.

Esquimalt Mayor Barbara Desjardin, CFB Base Commander (Navy) Captain Keven Whiteside, veterans and serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces will attend a special ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Esquimalt Memorial Park.

The fact that HMCS Esquimalt went down within view of Halifax reminds us that the Second World War did not just happen "overseas."

96,000 men and women served in Canada's Second World War Navy. At 97 years of age or older, few remain.

Victory in Europe and the longest battle of the Second World War, the Battle of the Atlantic, will be commemorated at the BC Legislature grounds on Sunday, May 4, the 115th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Navy.

In Duncan, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 53 is also hosting a ceremony on May 4 at Charles Hoey Park to mark the anniversary.