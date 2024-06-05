CFAX 1070 AM, 107.3 VIRGIN Radio & CTV Vancouver Island will be moving their operations into the growing community of Esquimalt, and unveiling a brand new, state-of-the-art studio located just around the corner from CFB Esquimalt.

“Esquimalt is an amazing community, full of families, local businesses and home to Canada’s Pacific Fleet. It has its own unique vibe, and everyone here at CFAX 1070 AM, 107.3 VIRGIN RADIO, and CTV Vancouver Island cannot wait to contribute to that energy and be a part of it,” said Operations Manager and News Director Stuart Adamson.

Bell Media becomes the first major broadcaster to call the township of Esquimalt home, and the move represents the organization’s commitment to expanding its reach and connecting with an even broader audience through community, local stories, music, and laughs.

“Moving to Esquimalt ignites our creativity and commitment to the Capital Region as a whole, with greater accessibility within the community,” said Brad Challoner, Program Director for CFAX 1070 and 107.3 VIRGIN Radio. “Our hosts can’t wait to bring their unique mix of entertainment, information, and community engagement to this vibrant hub.”

The stations currently occupy a three-story building in downtown Victoria. Once the move is complete, the stations’ Radio, TV, Promotions, Engineering and Sales staff will collaborate on a whole new level, together in one space.

“We hope this move from our current location at 1420 Broad Street will open up some valuable real estate in downtown Victoria, as it would be an ideal location for more housing to be added to the region,” added Adamson.

The organization anticipates the move will be complete by January 2025.