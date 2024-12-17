Two Central Saanich Police Officers have been arrested and charged with criminal offences.

43-year old Matthew Ball is charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust for alleged offences that occurred between 2019 and 2023 in Central Saanich.

40-year-old Ryan Johnston is charged with one count of sexual assault for alleged offences that occurred in 2020 in Central Saanich.

The Vancouver Police Department conducted the investigation after a request form the Central Saanich Police Service. They say the investigation has been underway for seven weeks.

The allegations involve the same woman in her mid-20’s. However, Vancouver Police don't think the two officers acted together.

Both suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning by members of the Vancouver Police Department, with assistance from the Victoria Police Department.