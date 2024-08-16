Planning to go for the bike ride this weekend?

Central Saanich is partnering with Capital Bike to offer free, guided community rides for locals.



The rides are designed to help residents of all ages and abilities gain valuable road safety and route navigation skills, while enjoying the picturesque countryside.

The first ride of six rides rolled out last week. The next, a 9-km ride, happens at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Another will happen on Tuesday, August 27, with three more in September.

Each ride has different routes and themes, from e-bikes to family-friendly rides.

Each ride will have leaders from Capital Bike. Group sizes will be capped for safety.

Residents can sign up through Capital Bike to reserve a spot.