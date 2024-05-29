Central Saanich is the latest local municipality to sign on to the province's Electric Kick Scooter pilot project.

That means electric kick scooters can now be used in the same places as bicycles and e-bicycles in Central Saanich. But they won’t be allowed on the Lochside Trail, which is under the authority of the Capital Regional District.



Even though they've become somewhat common, the electric powered scooters weren’t technically legal on B.C. streets. The B.C. Government recently started this pilot project to officially allow them and in municipalities that choose to sign on.

So, as of now, these are the places you can legally use an electric kick scooter.

•City of Chilliwack

•City of Coquitlam

•City of Cranbrook

•City of Kelowna

•City of Langford

•City of North Vancouver

•City of Penticton

•City of Richmond

•City of Vancouver

•City of Vernon

•City of Victoria

•District of Central Saanich

•District of Saanich

District of North Vancouver

•District of Oak Bay

•Town of Oliver

•Town of Osoyoos

•Town of Sidney

•Town of View Royal

•Township of Esquimalt