There some anxious moments at a Victoria middle school on Monday.

Victoria Police say they responded after a suspicious male that entered the school and exhibited concerning behavior.

That prompted the lockdown of Central Middle School during the noon hour.

Officers located the 40 year old male suspect, who appeared to be in a drug-induced state, in the school library within five minutes of being called.

The male resisted arrest and was tasered before being taken into custody.



The suspect wasn't armed and no students or staff were hurt.

School District 61 says the school was open and operating for the remainder of the day.