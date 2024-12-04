The Nellie McClung branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library on Cedar Hill Road is expected to close for three years to make way for re-developments linked with Saanich’s library and affordable housing project.

GVPL’s director of marketing and development, Michelle Collyer, is inviting the community to come to the branch for a celebration on Friday, December 6, starting at 10:30 a.m.

She told CFAX 1070’s Al Ferraby the event aims to pay respects for the nearly 50 years of service this branch has given the community, featuring an intergenerational story time activity and light refreshments.

“We want to hear what folks remember and are reflecting on, but also what folks are excited about in the future,” she said, noting the Nellie McClung Express Branch will open in mid-February to help make sure locals can still access core library services while the classic location gets its reboot.