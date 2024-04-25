Diseases that can be prevented by immunization such as measles, RSV, shingles and influenza are being detected at a higher rate in Canadian adults.

During National Immunization Awareness Week C-FAX 1070's Al Ferraby spoke with Dr. Wayne Ghesquiere, a family physician with Island Health Authority. He says that vaccine-preventable diseases are on the rise in Canada due to adults not knowing to keep up on their immmunizations or being having vaccine-hesitancy.

A recent report from the federal government found that it is adults, not children, that aren't getting immunized. According to the 2023 Adult National Immunization Coverage Survey (aNICS), none of Canada's national vaccination coverage goals have been reached for adults.

According to Dr. Ghesquiere, immunizations fall under the category of preventative care and are equally as important to healthcare as things such as exercise, sleep, and other types of medications.

Listen to the full interview: