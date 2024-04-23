Constable Terri Healy says "a very chaotic series of events" unfolded.



"We had call from a woman who reported that she was trying to get into her vehicle in the 1000 block of Johnson Street and a man pushed her out of the way and drove off in her car," says Constable Healy. "He then struck another vehicle in Saanich near Cedar Hill Road and Doncaster Drive. He continued on in the vehicle causing another motor vehicle collision a few minutes later. And then he ended up abandoning the vehicle in the intersection at Cook Street and Finlayson, and then on foot tried to steal another vehicle a short distance away in the 1300 block of Slater Street. Fortunately, there were a number of bystanders there who stepped in and they were able to detain the male until police got there."

Constable Healy says nobody was seriously hurt over the course of those events.

A suspect, Seth Packer, remains in custody pending a future court appearance. He has been charged with two counts of Robbery, one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, one count of Failing to Stop at the Scene of an Accident and one count of Failing to Comply with Conditions.

VicPD says Packer was previously arrested on April 21 in connection to an attempt to steal a vehicle in the 2900-block of Shelbourne Street while it was occupied. That was just a day prior to carjacking on Johnson Street. But, in that case he was released with conditions.

Constable Healy says "we are required under the principal of restraint, that's direction from the Supreme Court of Canada, to release people when we consider such factors as are they a flight risk? Are they an imminent risk to public safety? Is there a likelihood that they will attend court? So detaining someone isn't the cardinal rule. Detention is the exception. So we must release them unless these other considerations are not met."

Packer was held in custody this time.