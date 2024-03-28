CFL fans of the BC Lions & the Ottawa Redblacks are set to descend on Greater Victoria this summer, after tickets to "TouchdownPacific" sold out in less than one hour after going on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday.

"It's an outstanding day for our organization," said Lions' president Duane Vienneau. "Touchdown Pacific is truly a national event with fans joining us from coast to coast with ticket buyers coming in from every province."



Touchdown Pacific takes place on Saturday, August 31 as the Lions battle the Ottawa REDBLACKS in B.C's provincial capital.

The Labour Day weekend gridiron match-up will happen at Royal Athletic Park, which will be expanded to welcome up to 14,000 fans, including standing room.

Game day will come on the heels of a two-day festival at Ship Point Inner Harbour downtown, where football fans can enjoy food, beverages and live music.

Due to the unprecedented demand, the club is exploring potential capacity increases to Royal Athletic Park.

Fans can Sign Up to reserve a spot on the Touchdown Pacific wait list.

The latest installment in the Touchdown Series follows five Touchdown Atlantic events throughout the East Coast. The 2023 edition generated over $10M in overall economic impact.