B.C.'s tourism and sport minister says people all over the province rallying behind the Vancouver Canucks is having major economic benefits.

The Canucks second round series against the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs has hockey fans across B.C. and Canada glued to their televisions, but local businesses and restaurants are enjoying it as well.

Lana Popham, B.C.'s Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture & Sport, joined C-FAX 1070's Al Ferraby on Monday to share her reaction to a nail-biting Canucks win on Sunday and an update on how much the playoff success trickles down through the province's economy.

Popham says she's been out speaking with restaurant and bar owners and they tell her that people coming in to watch sporting events are "very important economically".

The sport minister told Ferraby that she even went down to Fishermen's Wharf this weekend and it was packed with people wearing Canucks gear and watching the game on their phones.

The benefit is not only economical, Popham says it is bringing people together in the province and they are "very happy and in good spirits".

The Canucks fans have been a nice boost for many businesses that rely on visitors and tourism. While weekends have been busy for the hospitality sector, Popham says having more people in during weeknight games is huge for those in the industry.

The crowds were out in Victoria this weekend and Popham credits the nice weather and cruise ships that were in dock. There has also been visitors coming in from Washington State and taking advantage of the exchange rate.

Listen to the full interview: