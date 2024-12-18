Three South Island community councils are being honoured with annual Candy Cane Awards.

The Grumpy Taxpayer$ Associaton says Colwood council is being honoured for recognizing a critical health need in their community and opening a medical clinic early next year.

Second place goes to Langford - for updating its council travel expense policy that dated back to 2006.

Third place honours goes to the newly-minted MLA Dana Lajeunesse -- who decided to not double dip and to resign his seat from Sooke council.

On the flipside -- the first-ever "Ol' Lump of Coal Award" goes to the City of Victoria.

Grumpy Taxpayers chair John Treleaven criticizes city council - with the exception of Couns. Marg Gardiner and Stephen Hammond -- for inept governance around what the association calls a "deplorable pay heist" this summer.

After months of reports, debate and public push back, council voted a small pay increase this year.