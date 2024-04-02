The cheery, bright yellow flowers also bring hope to brave Canadians who are fighting cancer.

Daffodil Month is the Canadian Cancer Society's signature fundraising initiative held annually every April during Cancer Awareness Month.

The Canadian Cancer Society's Daffodil Month has been a tradition for 65 years.

Sales of the cheery, bright, yellow spring flowers build awareness and funds to improve the cancer experience and cover the cost of world-leading, innovative research...

Currently in this country, there are 1.5 million people living with or beyond the disease.

According to CCS, the survival rate in Canada (for all cancers combined) is now around 63% -- compared to the 1940s when the survival rate was barely 25%.

For some types of cancer, the survival rate is now 90% or higher.