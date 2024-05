Mailing a letter is going to cost you more beginning next week.

Canada Post is hiking its rate for stamps starting Monday.



The price for a domestic stamp, for mail within Canada, is rising 7-cents, from 92 to 99 cents each.

U.S. stamps will cost 10-cents more. The rate is rising from $1.30 to $1.40.

The cost of a Canada Post international stamp is jumping 21-cents, from $2.71 to $2.92.