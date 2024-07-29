Canada Post employees who deliver to more than 192,000 homes across Greater Victoria daily report a recent rash of run-ins with dogs.

The company says it understands that dogs can sometimes be protective of their homes and families.



Customers with animals are asked to keep them inside, in a fenced yard, or tied up far from the front door or mailbox

Keep front doors and fence gates closed.

Keep your dog away from the screen door, even if it is locked.

Ensure your dog is leashed and under control during walks.