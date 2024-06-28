There are plenty of ways to celebrate Canada's 157th birthday in Greater Victoria. Here are six events happening around the region this Canada Day. All of these events are family friendly and completely free to attend.

City of Victoria Muliticultural Celebration

Victoria's inner harbour will be bumping for the City's annual festivities. There is a full slate of musical performances with "the Godfather of PowWowStep" DJ Shub serving as the headliner. There will be an International Food Village, a Family Zone and of course fireworks to cap off the evening.

New this year will be a drone show, curated by celebrated artist and Indigenous leader Rande Cook. For the complete schedule of events visit canadadayvictoria.ca.

Sidney Days and Canada Day Parade

Sidney is getting the celebration started early with their annual "Sidney Days" on June 30th. Folks can come out to Beacon Park in Sidney on Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m. for an opening ceremony and live music. At 10:15 p.m. there will be a fireworks display on the Sidney waterfront.

On July 1st, things get started with a pancake breakfast at 8:00 a.m. followed by the Canada Day parade on Beacon Avenue at 11:30 a.m. There is also a Family Fun Fair and Build A Boat Challenge for kids and families.

C-Fax 1070's Steve Young spoke with Morgan Shaw from the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society about "Sidney Days"

Langford's Canada Day event at Starlight Stadium

The City of Langford will host its biggest-ever Canada Day celebration at Starlight Stadium. There will be a full day of live music , NHL Street Hockey with the West Shore RCMP, a pop-up magician, a firefighter obstacle course and much more.

The folks from Bucky's Taphouse will be hosting a hot wings eating contest. For the more moderate foodies there will also be a number food vendors and a beer garden on location. Check out the full event details at https://langford.ca/canada-day/

Gorge Canada Day Picnic

The 25th annual Gorge Canada Day Picnic returns to the Gorge Waterway on July 1st. Folks can take in the Canada Day Family Parade, Pancake Breakfast, Canada Day Show and Shine car show and dragon boat and canoe rides.

People will also want to check out the annual Gorge on Art showcase which will feature dozens of local artists working in a range of disciplines. You can hear all about the event by listening to C-FAX at 7:20 a.m. July 1 for a live interview with Event Chair Chris Kask or check out www.gorgecanadaday.ca

Canada Day By The Sea at Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse

Parks Canada will be hosting a celebration at the historic Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be live music by the 5th (B.C.) Field Artillery Regiment of RCA, fun games and the opportunity to discover, learn, and play at community partners’ booths.

The Ladies Auxiliary will be firing up the grill to serve some delicious food and ther will also be an ice cream and soda canteen. Check out the full schedule of events at parks.canada.ca

Canada Day Festivities at Craigflower Manor

Come down to the the historic Craigflower Manor and Scottish Cultural Centre on the corner of Craigflower and Admirals Road on July 1 and check out some traditional Highland games demonstrations, watch dance performances, and listen to local bands in the outdoor music tent.

There will also be there will be face painting, a balloon clown, tours of Craigflower Manor, community tents and a beer garden. Steve Young spoke with Brian Bowman chair of the Victoria Highland Games about the festivities.