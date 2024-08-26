If you were dreaming of a Labour Day weekend campfire here on Vancouver Island, you are in luck.

The Coastal Fire Centre of the BC Wildfire service says it's lifting the campfire ban area beginning at 12:00 noon on Wednesday.

They add, although the fire danger has declined in the Coastal Fire Centre due to recent rainfall and cooler, more seasonal temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to continue exercising extreme caution with any campfire.



Category 2 and Category 3 open fires remain prohibited, including the use of fireworks.

These restrictions will remain in place until October 31, 2024, or until the order is rescinded.

