The Grass Lake wildfire in the Sea to Sea Regional Park, north of Sooke continues to be listed as out-of-control, but crews appear to be chipping at its borders after an intense attack, including fire retardant, late Monday.

The BC Wildfire Service service says the fire sparked late Monday morning northeast of the Sooke Potholes.

It grew to more than a hectare in size by late afternoon - but hasn't grown any larger.

Air support includes two helicopters, an air tanker, and 16 ground crew. Capital Regional District Parks has closed all trails within a one kilometre perimeter.

On the CFAX Morning Show on Tuesday, Coastal Fire Centre spokesperson Kimberly Kelly says it is suspected to be human-caused.

"I can share that all 33 fire starts on Vancouver Island so far this season are suspected to be human-caused."

As hot, dry conditions continue, Coastal Fire Centre says a Category 1 campfire ban will take effect at noon Thursday (July 17) ; with the exception of the mid-coast region (Bella Coola) & Haida Gwaii.

The latest BC Wildfire update as of noon Tuesday: 326 personnel & 69 aircraft fighting 70 wildfires, 15 are considered out-of-control, four new fires have ignited in the last 24 hours.