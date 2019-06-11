A 42 year old camper has been found dead in the Port Alberni area.

Early Tuesday morning Mounties investigated an SOS device signaling just south of town

They found a campsite with what appeared to be recently felled trees, a small structure erected and a vehicle.

The victim was found later that morning deceased a short distance from his campsite with the help of a local search and rescue team.

There were no indications of foul play and the male’s death is not considered suspicious. His last known address was in Nelson.